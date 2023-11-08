LG Display Receives Certification for Eye Comfort on Third-Generation OLED TV Panels

South Korean company LG Display Co. announced today that its third-generation OLED TV panels have received certification from UL Solutions for eye comfort. UL Solutions, a global safety science research company, conducted tests on LG Display’s OLED TV panel to measure blue light wavelengths that can cause eye fatigue and sleep disorders. The panel scored 36%, the lowest level among all existing TV panels, and was awarded a Platinum rating and the UL Mark for low blue light.

In addition to the eye comfort certification, LG Display’s third-generation OLED TV panel also received the Reflection-Free certification from Intertek, a renowned Total Quality Assurance provider. This certification validates that the panel offers minimal reflections from nearby objects, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for users.

The success of LG Display’s latest OLED TV panel can be attributed to its innovative META Technology. The panel incorporates Micro Lens Array (MLA), which maximizes light emission, resulting in the industry’s highest peak brightness of 2,100 nits. Furthermore, LG Display’s META Booster algorithm enhances brightness, leading to a 22% improvement in energy efficiency compared to existing OLED TVs operating at the same brightness level.

Jin Min-kyu, Head of Marketing Operations Division at LG Display, expressed his confidence in the company’s OLED TV panels, stating, “These latest certifications once again prove that LG Display’s third-generation OLED TV panels with META Technology not only offer outstanding image quality but also prioritize eye comfort in providing customers with a user-friendly display.”

LG Display continues to prioritize user experience and technological innovation developing cutting-edge OLED TV panels that offer unparalleled image quality, eye comfort, and energy efficiency. As a leader in the display industry, LG Display’s commitment to customer satisfaction remains unwavering.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of the eye comfort certification for LG Display’s OLED TV panels?

A: The eye comfort certification indicates that LG Display’s OLED TV panels emit minimal blue light wavelengths, reducing the likelihood of eye fatigue and sleep disorders.

Q: What is META Technology?

A: META Technology is an innovative feature incorporated into LG Display’s OLED TV panels. It combines Micro Lens Array (MLA) and the META Booster algorithm to maximize light emission and enhance brightness.

Q: What is the importance of the Reflection-Free certification?

A: The Reflection-Free certification ensures that LG Display’s OLED TV panels offer minimal reflections from nearby objects, providing viewers with a more immersive and enjoyable experience.