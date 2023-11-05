LG Display and Starbucks Korea introduce a mesmerizing “transparent OLED Table”

LG Display and Starbucks Korea have come together to introduce a captivating addition to the Starbucks experience – the installation of a stunning “transparent OLED Table” at Starbucks’ Yeosu Dolsan DT Branch. This unique collaboration showcases LG Display’s cutting-edge transparent OLED technology in an innovative and engaging way.

The centerpiece of the store, this extraordinary 8-meter long table is a visual masterpiece. By displaying images of rolling waves, it creates a surreal atmosphere, transporting customers to the tranquility of the beach. As customers sit and enjoy their beverages, they are immersed in a sensory experience that evokes the serene feeling of the seaside.

What sets this installation apart is the integration of sensors within the transparent displays. These sensors detect when coffee mugs are placed on the table and respond generating wave effects. This magical interaction between the physical world and technology further enhances the overall experience, as customers witness the waves dancing beneath their cups.

To further intensify the seaside ambience, the transparent OLED displays are situated above what appears to be actual sand. This attention to detail adds a sense of authenticity, making customers feel as though they have truly escaped to the beach.

LG Display’s transparent OLED technology revolutionizes traditional display concepts. These transparent displays offer a new way of presenting visual content seamlessly integrating with the surrounding environment. Unlike conventional displays, transparent OLED panels allow for creative installations that blur the lines between the virtual and physical worlds.

FAQ:

Q: What is a transparent OLED?

A: Transparent OLED is a display technology that allows for the transmission of light while displaying images, creating a see-through effect.

Q: How does the transparent OLED table work?

A: The transparent OLED table uses sensors to detect when coffee mugs are placed on it, generating wave effects in response.

Q: Where can I find this transparent OLED table?

A: The transparent OLED table is currently installed at Starbucks’ Yeosu Dolsan DT Branch in Korea.

Q: Can transparent OLED displays be used for other purposes?

A: Yes, transparent OLED displays can be used for a variety of applications, including retail, exhibitions, and architecture, to create unique and immersive experiences.