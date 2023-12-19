Local Sisters Transform Village Grill with Seasonal Decor

Summary: Sisters Kay Moorefield Anderson and Penny Hanes Canady have taken it upon themselves to transform the Village Grill in uptown Lexington with an array of ever-changing seasonal decorations. Their dedication to creating a visually stunning dining experience has captured the attention of diners throughout the year.

The Village Grill in uptown Lexington has become more than just a place to enjoy a good meal for its patrons. Thanks to the creative efforts of Kay Moorefield Anderson and Penny Hanes Canady, the restaurant is now a visual wonderland that changes with the seasons and holidays.

Anderson and Canady, two long-time customers of the restaurant, have taken it upon themselves to spend countless hours curating an impressive collection of decorations. From their multiple buildings and garages filled with decor to their frequent shopping trips for new ornaments, these sisters have made it their mission to enhance the dining experience at the café.

Through their passion for seasonal aesthetics, Anderson and Canady have created an atmosphere that captivates diners year-round. Whether it’s a cozy winter wonderland in December or a vibrant garden paradise in the spring, the decor at Village Grill never fails to impress.

Their dedication goes beyond simply putting up decorations. Anderson and Canady meticulously plan the layout, ensuring each piece complements the theme of the season or upcoming holiday. From the smallest details like matching table settings to larger installations like elaborate centerpieces, every aspect of the decor is thoughtfully designed.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. Diners consistently express their delight and admiration for the enchanting environment created Anderson and Canady. Many even make a point to visit the restaurant during specific times of the year just to experience the seasonal transformation.

The Village Grill owes much of its success to the decorative talents of these local sisters. Anderson and Canady’s commitment to providing an immersive and visually stunning dining experience has become an integral part of the restaurant’s charm.