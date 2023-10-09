Lexington Senior High School Dismisses Early Due to Social Media Threat

Lexington City Schools made the decision to dismiss students early at Lexington Senior High School on Monday due to a social media threat. The threat was reportedly made on social media, prompting the school to take immediate action to ensure the safety of its students.

High school students were released around 9:20 a.m., and the Lexington Police Department is currently responding to the situation and conducting an active investigation into the potential threat. The details of the threat have not been disclosed at this time, but the school district is working closely with law enforcement to address the situation.

Concerns over school safety have heightened in recent years, with threats made through social media becoming more frequent. Schools have been implementing various safety measures and protocols to address these threats and protect the well-being of their students.

It is imperative for students, parents, and staff members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or threats they come across to the proper authorities. The safety and security of students should always be the top priority, and any potential threats must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

