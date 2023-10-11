Lexington Middle School Operates on 2-Hour Delay Due to Social Media Threat

Lexington Middle School in Lexington, North Carolina has announced that it will operate on a two-hour delay due to a threat made on social media. The threat was received on Tuesday night, prompting school officials to implement the schedule change as a precautionary measure. The details of the threat have not been disclosed, and it is unknown who is behind it.

The delay only applies to Lexington Middle School, as all other schools in the district will continue to operate on a normal schedule. The announcement was made on the school district’s website to ensure that parents, students, and staff were aware of the delay.

This incident follows a recent case where a 14-year-old student was charged with making a school threat, which resulted in a delayed start for Lexington Senior High School. The school district is now faced with investigating multiple threats within their jurisdiction.

Additional information regarding the ongoing investigations and preventive measures being taken the school district has not been provided. Parents and community members are advised to stay updated through local news outlets and official school communication channels.

It is crucial for schools to take these threats seriously and prioritize the safety and well-being of their students and staff. Social media threats can have serious consequences and should be reported to relevant authorities to ensure a swift and appropriate response.

