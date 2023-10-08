Lewis Hamilton Takes Responsibility for Opening-Lap Crash with George Russell

Lewis Hamilton has taken full responsibility for the opening-lap crash with his Mercedes teammate George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix. As Hamilton and Russell made their way into the first corner, Hamilton, who was starting in P3, attempted to pass Russell on the outside. Unfortunately, the maneuver resulted in a collision between the two Mercedes cars, sending Hamilton into a spin and ultimately out of the race.

Initially, Hamilton claimed over the team radio that Russell had taken him out at the start. However, once the Safety Car was deployed, Russell had the opportunity to review the replay and came to a different conclusion. He stated that he was not looking behind and that Hamilton had appeared out of nowhere, leaving him with no option to avoid the collision.

Acknowledging his mistake, Hamilton later took to social media to accept full blame for the incident. He apologized to his team and to George Russell, expressing that after watching the replay, he recognized that the crash was entirely his fault.

Meanwhile, George Russell was able to continue racing and eventually finished in fourth place. Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Qatar Grand Prix, while McLaren celebrated back-to-back double podium finishes.

It is worth noting that Lewis Hamilton is currently under investigation for crossing the track after the crash, which goes against FIA rules. The outcome of the investigation remains to be seen.

Sources:

– PlanetF1.com