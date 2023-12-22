Tornado Causes Significant Damage in Garner, North Carolina

A powerful EF-1 tornado struck Garner, North Carolina on Sunday, leaving behind a path of destruction and causing significant damage to the area. With wind speeds of up to 110 mph, the tornado toppled trees, knocked down power lines, and damaged roofs. While residents have experienced hurricanes and severe storms in the past, many have never witnessed anything as devastating as this tornado.

Despite the widespread destruction, there were no reported injuries or loss of life, for which the community members are grateful. One resident, Arthur Becton, expressed his relief at having escaped the storm unharmed, stating, “I was blessed to get out of there, God is good. So I’m good. All this can be replaced, all this can be cleaned up.”

The town of Garner and its Public Works department have been working tirelessly to clear the affected areas. They will continue their efforts in The Woodlands neighborhood, where the tornado touched down, to ensure safety and facilitate the recovery process for residents.

The tornado’s impact extended beyond Garner. Heavy rains caused a delay in a women’s basketball game between NC State and Liberty, as water leaked onto the court at Reynolds Stadium in Raleigh. The storm also forced the closure of the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival.

Fortunately, as the storms pass, clear skies and colder temperatures are expected. Monday morning will bring a 30-degree drop in temperature compared to Sunday morning, with highs in the 50s and lows reaching freezing throughout the coming week. Despite the challenges brought the tornado, the community will rally together to restore their homes and move forward.