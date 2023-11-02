LeVar Burton Inspires Young Listeners with New Mystery Podcast

Renowned actor LeVar Burton, known for his dedication to promoting literacy among children, is now captivating young audiences with an exciting new venture. In his latest endeavor, Burton has launched “Sound Detectives,” a captivating podcast that not only entertains but also imparts the art of active listening.

Combining elements of mystery, science exploration, and comic adventure, “Sound Detectives” is aimed at elementary-school-aged listeners. Co-produced SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios and LeVar Burton Entertainment, the podcast features Burton as a fictionalized version of himself – an inventor with the same name.

Burton’s decision to embark on this project stems from his desire to pass on his passion for storytelling and learning to a new generation. Recognized for his iconic roles in “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Burton is particularly familiar to today’s parents through his beloved Emmy-winning public television series, “Reading Rainbow.”

With “Sound Detectives,” Burton immerses young listeners in a world of engaging storytelling, encouraging them not only to listen but to truly absorb the narrative. By introducing children to the world of mysteries and nurturing their listening skills, Burton aims to spark curiosity and cultivate a love for learning in his audience.

The podcast provides an exciting avenue for children to develop their cognitive abilities while enjoying a thrilling adventure. By actively engaging with the podcast, children have the opportunity to enhance their listening skills and critical thinking abilities, all while being swept away an enthralling storyline.

