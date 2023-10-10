Levante-EMV Introduces WhatsApp Channel for Real-Time News Updates

Levante-EMV, a popular newspaper in Valencia, has launched a new communication channel with its readers via WhatsApp. Through this channel, the newspaper sends the most important news of the day directly to subscribers’ mobile phones. Interested readers can sign up for this free and secure service following a link on the WhatsApp mobile application.

The aim of this new service is to enhance the newspaper’s relationship with its readers providing convenient and immediate access to current events in the province of Valencia. Subscribers will receive news alerts in the form of WhatsApp messages, allowing them to stay informed with the latest updates from their trusted news source. Additionally, subscribers will have the ability to react to or forward these messages to others.

WhatsApp channels operate independently from regular chats, ensuring a high level of privacy for both the administrators and followers. Other followers cannot see whom you choose to follow. WhatsApp emphasizes its commitment to protecting personal information.

To enjoy this service, readers can simply follow the link provided, click the “follow” button, and enable notifications to ensure they never miss a news update.

This new development Levante-EMV reflects the increasing trend of news organizations utilizing popular messaging platforms to deliver real-time news updates to their audience. It offers a convenient and user-friendly platform for readers to stay informed on the go, while maintaining the privacy of both administrators and followers.

