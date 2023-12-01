Digital Presence: The Influence of Executives on LinkedIn

A recent survey conducted FTI Consulting revealed that 92% of professionals tend to trust organizations more when their executives have an active presence on social media. Additionally, 85% of leaders believe that their relationships with clients and employees improve when they engage online. This may explain why the number of CEOs active on social media, particularly LinkedIn, has doubled in the past two years.

FTI Consulting, a global business consulting firm based in Washington DC, conducted a comprehensive study titled “Leading from the Front: Beyond the CEO” to assess the presence of executives on LinkedIn. The study aimed to rank the most influential executives on the platform. Topping the list are Bernard Looney from BP, Nitin Paranjpe from Unilever, and C.S. Venkatakrishnan from Barclays. When it comes to the strongest executive committees on LinkedIn, HSBC, Unilever, and Diageo take the lead.

To determine the rankings, FTI Consulting evaluated members of the top 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange using the FTI Digital Impact Score methodology. This scoring system takes into account three key aspects: presence on LinkedIn (including the ease of finding the profile), audience engagement with the executive’s publications, and the level of involvement the executive has with their own posts.

This study highlights the growing importance of executives’ digital presence and their ability to harness social media platforms to not only enhance their personal brand but also strengthen their organization’s reputation. By actively engaging on LinkedIn, executives can connect with stakeholders, share insights, and establish themselves as thought leaders in their industry.

FAQ:

1. What is the FTI Digital Impact Score?

– The FTI Digital Impact Score is a scoring methodology used to evaluate executives’ presence and engagement on LinkedIn.

2. What are the benefits of executives having an active presence on social media?

– Executives with an active presence on social media can build trust with professionals and improve relationships with clients and employees.

3. Which executives topped the list in the FTI Consulting study?

– The top executives on LinkedIn, according to the study, were Bernard Looney from BP, Nitin Paranjpe from Unilever, and C.S. Venkatakrishnan from Barclays.

4. What companies had the strongest executive committees on LinkedIn?

– HSBC, Unilever, and Diageo were identified as having the strongest executive committees on LinkedIn in the study conducted FTI Consulting.