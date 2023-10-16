The Mystery surrounding Mohammed Mogouchkov and the Attack at Lycee Gambetta

Three years to the day after the assassination of Samuel Paty, the alleged perpetrator of the knife attack at Lycee Gambetta in Arras (Pas-de-Calais), which resulted in one death and three injuries on Friday, October 13th, still has not provided any explanation for his actions. According to a source close to the investigation, he has shown little cooperation and has been provocative during his interrogation the anti-terrorism sub-directorate (Sdat).

The 22-year-old Russian, who was on the S list for Islamist radicalization, is expected to appear before the anti-terrorism court on Tuesday, October 17th, where he will likely be charged with “assassination and attempted terrorist assassinations”. The investigation is ongoing as the authorities continue to unravel the motives and intentions behind this act of violence.

The attack at Lycee Gambetta in Arras shook the community and sparked a renewed discussion about the threat of terrorism. It serves as a somber reminder of the importance of vigilance and the constant need to address radicalization in all its forms.

The term “fiche S” refers to a system in France where individuals considered a potential threat to national security are flagged and monitored. This classification includes individuals suspected of radicalization or having ties to extremist groups. Being on the “fiche S” list can lead to heightened surveillance and potential restrictions on an individual’s movement.

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for answers. While the suspect remains uncooperative, investigators will continue their efforts to uncover any potential links to terrorist networks or ideologies that may have influenced his actions. The trial will shed further light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and provide some closure to the victims and their families.

