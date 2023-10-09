TikTok Cloned Accounts: A Growing Scam Targeting Users

According to a recent article, TikTok users are falling victim to a new scam involving cloned accounts. Cloned accounts are fake accounts that closely resemble genuine accounts, complete with stolen profile pictures and copied bios. These accounts often target popular TikTokers, such as celebrities and musicians, but can also target regular users.

The danger lies in the fact that these cloned accounts will often interact with users, gaining their trust before attempting to scam them. Users may be asked to send money to help a cause or call a specific WhatsApp number. In some cases, users are asked to provide personal photos. It is important for users to remain vigilant and skeptical of any requests for financial or personal information.

Unfortunately, reporting these cloned accounts to TikTok proves to be a challenge. The automated reporting process lacks the necessary options to address the issue effectively. Even when reporting the account as “fraud and scams,” TikTok’s automated system often fails to recognize the violation, as the content itself may not be fraudulent or scam-related.

Leaving warning comments on the cloned account’s videos is another method users have tried to alert others to the scam. However, the creators of these accounts can simply delete comments and block users, preventing further warnings.

Contacting TikTok directly also proves to be unhelpful, as the company’s help center offers no specific means to report this problem.

In conclusion, TikTok users must exercise caution and remain vigilant when interacting with accounts on the platform. The prevalence of cloned accounts highlights the need for better security measures and user protection on social media platforms. Users should be aware of the risks involved and report any suspicious activity to TikTok, although the current reporting system may not prove effective in addressing the issue.