LetterBoxd, the Film-Focused Social Media Site, Receives New Ownership

The popular film-focused social media site, Letterboxd, has recently undergone a change in ownership. Venture capital firm Tiny has acquired a majority stake of 60 percent in the platform, valuing the company at over $50 million. Despite this change, co-founders Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow will maintain minority shareholder positions and continue leading the company. They assure users that “very little else will change” on the platform.

Founded in 2011, Letterboxd has stood out as an independently owned social network for movie enthusiasts. It witnessed significant growth during the pandemic lockdowns as individuals sought out new movies to watch and engage with others in the community. Unlike other platforms such as Amazon-owned IMDb, Letterboxd provides a clutter-free space for users to write and read reviews, rate movies, create watch lists, and connect with fellow film buffs.

Buchanan and von Randow view the acquisition as a growth opportunity rather than selling out. They believe their partnership with Tiny is a significant step forward for the company and its community. They aim to leverage additional resources from the acquisition while preserving the core essence that makes Letterboxd special.

While the platform currently focuses on films, the founders are working on incorporating television series as well. However, they emphasize the need to do it right before implementation. Earlier this year, Letterboxd formed a partnership with Netflix, integrating the streaming service’s recommendations into its social platform.

The co-founder of Tiny, Andrew Wilkinson, expresses excitement about joining forces with Letterboxd. He views the potential for superior discovery as a major opportunity and believes that users who haven’t explored Letterboxd are missing out on a great resource for finding new content to watch.

Overall, the change in ownership of Letterboxd signifies a strategic move to further enhance and develop the platform for the benefit of the film-loving community.

