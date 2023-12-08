Summary: Amidst recent misinformation about changes in the Burroughs Boys Basketball Program, it is important to clarify that Coach Vicky Oganyan had no part in the district’s decision to remove the Boys Basketball Coach. The attacks on her character and reputation are unwarranted, as she has always been a person of high morals and integrity. Superintendent Dr. Paramo emphasizes that Coach Oganyan’s professionalism and integrity in the Burbank Unified School District are unquestionable.

At John Burroughs High School, Coach Vicky Oganyan has played a vital role in the success and growth of the Boys and Girls Basketball Programs. While recent events have caused a storm of misinformation, it is crucial to set the record straight and acknowledge Coach Oganyan’s contributions.

Coach Oganyan was approached John Burroughs Administration, not to be involved in the decision to remove the Boys Basketball Coach, but to offer her support during this challenging time. Her willingness to lend a helping hand and ease the transition is a testament to her dedication to the students and the program as a whole.

Throughout her tenure at John Burroughs, Coach Oganyan has continuously gone above and beyond to support, mentor, and inspire her players. Her leadership skills and commitment to excellence have proven instrumental in the growth of both the Boys and Girls Basketball Programs.

Recognized as a person of high character, Coach Oganyan is respected her colleagues and admired her students. Her loyalty, respectfulness, and caring nature make her not only an exceptional coach but also an outstanding teacher. She consistently demonstrates her willingness to step in and assist in any situation, ensuring the success of both her teams and the school community.

In a joint statement from JBHS and BUSD, Superintendent Dr. Paramo firmly addresses the unfounded attacks on Coach Oganyan’s character. He highlights her integrity and professionalism throughout her long-standing career in the Burbank Unified School District. Dr. Paramo firmly reminds the community that Coach Oganyan had no involvement in the termination of Coach Pope, and any accusations suggesting otherwise are false.

As the principal of John Burroughs High School, Kenny Knoop, M.Ed., has witnessed firsthand Coach Oganyan’s dedication and impact. He recognizes her as a role model for both her players and colleagues, inspiring them to strive for greatness both on and off the court.

Let us not allow misinformation and false narratives to overshadow Coach Vicky Oganyan’s contributions to the John Burroughs High School community. Her commitment to her teams, her students, and the values she upholds make her an invaluable asset.