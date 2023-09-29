North Bay Hospital Foundation Under Fire for Erasing History

The North Bay Hospital Foundation is facing scrutiny after removing all mention of Martin Hunka from their website and social media pages, as well as wiping their annual reports and financial statements from their website. This comes in the wake of the University of Alberta’s decision to return a $30,000 donation and cancel an endowment fund named after Yaroslav and Margaret Hunka, due to Yaroslav’s past as a Nazi soldier.

The North Bay Hospital Foundation had also accepted donations from the Hunka family, but instead of returning the funds, they have chosen to erase any affiliation with Martin Hunka. While the foundation has not made any statements regarding his departure, their actions speak volumes.

The removal of Martin Hunka from the list of board trustees, the disappearance of a recent annual report, and the deletion of financial statements from their website raises concerns about transparency and accountability. By erasing prior annual reports and financial statements, the foundation is not being accountable to the public, contrary to the values they claim to uphold.

It is evident that the Hunka family has had close ties to the North Bay Hospital Foundation, as shown in previous annual reports that the organization has attempted to conceal. It is possible that there were larger donations and homages made to Yaroslav Hunka, as well as other questionable activities that the foundation is now trying to hide.

While it is understandable that the foundation would not have been aware of Yaroslav Hunka’s past when accepting donations, attempting to erase history is not the solution. Instead, the foundation should apologize if inappropriate homages were made and learn from the situation, without attempting to erase their past actions.

The North Bay Hospital Foundation should embrace transparency, integrity, and accountability to regain the trust of the public. By acknowledging their past and taking steps to ensure it does not happen again, they can move forward and continue their important work in the community.

