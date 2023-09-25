“Deezer’s Proposal for Artist-Centric Royalties: A Step towards Improving the Streaming Ecosystem”

Deezer, the leading music streaming platform, has unveiled its proposal for artist-centric royalties, backed Universal Music Group (UMG). This announcement comes months after UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge introduced the concept in a memo to staff. While the initial memo raised speculation, Deezer’s proposal brings more clarity to the discussion.

The European recorded music market has been struggling, with only 42% of its market peak reached when adjusted for inflation. One of the key factors contributing to this is the lack of significant changes in streaming subscription prices over the past decade and a half. To address this issue, higher subscription prices are needed, along with the reallocation of royalties.

Deezer’s proposal includes a provision that sets a threshold for boosted royalties, available only to artists who achieve a certain number of streams from a certain number of listeners. However, this provision raises questions about how additional revenues would be distributed and the stability of the system. Independent labels, which account for 80% of new releases, have expressed concerns about a two-tier approach that may impact their work and musical diversity.

On the other hand, Deezer’s proposal also addresses important issues such as streaming manipulation and the problem of “noise” content. They aim to prevent revenue dilution imposing caps on individual accounts and to reward tracks that fans actively engage with. These ideas align with IMPALA’s proposals for a progressive redistribution of revenues and addressing content dilution.

While Deezer’s proposal is a positive step, there is still a need for extensive discussion and debate among stakeholders. The Independent Music Companies Association (IMPALA) invites all interested parties to explore their plan and share their perspectives on the evolving streaming landscape.

By fostering dialogue and considering the perspectives of various stakeholders, the streaming industry can work towards a healthier ecosystem that benefits both artists and listeners. The proposed changes have the potential to bring about exciting and important transformations in the streaming market, allowing for more diverse genres and new opportunities for creators.

