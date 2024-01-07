Undefeated American Vergil Ortiz Jr Challenges Tim Tszyu to a World Title Fight

In a surprising turn of events, rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr has called out Tim Tszyu for a WBO world title headliner. Ortiz Jr’s legendary promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has even suggested that the fight could take place in Australia. Tszyu has responded positively to the challenge, accepting it as a “modern day classic”.

Ortiz Jr, who recently returned to the ring after a 18-month hiatus due to health issues, made a statement scoring a first round TKO over Frederick Lawson. This win marked Ortiz Jr’s 20th straight finish, solidifying his position as one of the best fighters in the world. Now, he has his sights set on Tszyu, who has an undefeated record in Australia.

While Tszyu has expressed a desire to have his next fight in the United States, Ortiz Jr and De La Hoya are willing to travel to Australia to make the fight happen. They believe that a match-up between these two talented fighters would be an exciting event for boxing fans.

Ortiz Jr, known for his knockout power, respects Tszyu as a fighter and wants to prove himself against the best. He is determined to challenge for a world title and believes that a fight with Tszyu would be a great opportunity to do so.

Tszyu, on the other hand, welcomes the challenge and sees it as a chance to create a “modern day classic” in the ring. His promoter, George Rose, is excited about the prospect of hosting such a high-profile fight in Australia.

While some fans have criticized the stoppage in Ortiz Jr’s recent fight, he believes that referee Tony Weeks made the right decision. Ortiz Jr believes that if his opponent is not fighting back, it is no longer a fair match but a one-sided beatdown.

As negotiations continue, boxing fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of this potential blockbuster fight between Ortiz Jr and Tszyu. It remains to be seen where and when this fight will take place, but one thing is for certain – both fighters are ready to give their all in the pursuit of victory.