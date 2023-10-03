The Evolution of Social Media: From Missteps to Influencer Empowerment

In the realm of social media, it’s not uncommon for tech executives to stumble when it comes to understanding and utilizing their platforms effectively. Elon Musk’s recent mishaps on Twitter serve as a prime example. However, according to Washington Post tech columnist Taylor Lorenz, the true value of social media lies in the influential users and content creators who have contributed to its growth.

In Lorenz’s new book, “Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet,” she explores the origins of social media, shedding light on the pioneers of the influencer industry. Contrary to common perception, it was not venture capitalists or high-profile figures who paved the way, but rather women, marginalized individuals, and LGBTQ communities who were excluded from traditional funding and institutions.

Lorenz highlights the significant role played “mommy bloggers” who shared their experiences with postpartum depression while simultaneously building personal brands that could be monetized. These women were instrumental in shaping the influencer landscape, even though venture capitalists often fail to acknowledge their contributions.

Furthermore, Lorenz emphasizes that social media platforms were not always intended for their current purposes. YouTube, for instance, was originally designed as a dating site its founders. Mark Zuckerberg and Kevin Systrom, the minds behind Facebook and Instagram, were initially skeptical of content creators and influencers but have now come to recognize them as essential to their platforms’ success.

As social media continues to evolve, it is crucial to recognize and give credit to those who have contributed to its growth and influence. The history of social media is intertwined with the stories of individuals who were initially marginalized but found empowerment through their online presence.

Sources:

– “Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet” Taylor Lorenz, Washington Post tech columnist

– Original article: “Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and the True Origins of Social Media” Sam Sanders, Into It with Sam Sanders