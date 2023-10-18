TikTok: Debunking Myths and Unleashing Hotel Marketing Potential

TikTok, often dismissed as a platform for kids posting dance and lip-sync videos, is actually an untapped tool for hotel marketing. In fact, a staggering 67% of users say that TikTok has inspired them to make purchases even when they weren’t actively looking to do so. So, let’s dismantle some misconceptions surrounding TikTok and explore its potential in hotel marketing.

One common belief is that TikTok doesn’t have the right target audience for hotel marketing. However, with over one billion active users, it’s clear that TikTok appeals to more than just teenagers. Surprisingly, 75% of the platform’s active users are 20 years old or above. Furthermore, 40% of travelers aged 30 or above prefer to use TikTok for their travel research.

Another misconception is that TikTok doesn’t allow for direct targeting of travelers. This is simply not true. TikTok’s ads manager provides access to a travel audience of up to 92.8 million people. Hotel marketers can harness this potential building targeted campaigns using subcategory options such as hotel price point, property type, and people searching for nearby attractions.

The belief that TikTok ad content must be authentic to gain traction is actually true. With approximately 34 million TikToks posted daily, it’s crucial to stand out. Creative and authentic content relevant to your target audience is key. Polished, professionally captured content may not receive as much visibility or engagement. TikTok’s spark ads allow you to easily boost a high-performing organic post adding a link and pushing it to your chosen audience, without disrupting its organic momentum.

However, it’s important to note that TikTok requires a unique content and targeting strategy. While its strong traveler audience is tempting for hotel marketers, simply recycling and uploading existing ad creative may not yield optimal results.

In conclusion, TikTok holds great potential as a hotel marketing tool. Demolishing the misconception that it lacks the right target audience, TikTok offers extensive targeting options and requires authentic content for successful campaigns. So, if you haven’t tapped into the power of TikTok yet, it may be time to reconsider.

