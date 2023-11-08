Philips Introduces New TV Lineup for Fall 2021

Philips has once again unveiled its latest television models, including the flagship OLED+908 with a META panel boasting a brightness of 2100 nits and an integrated 80W Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 sound system. The company continues its tradition of offering a wide range of TV categories and technologies, with three OLED series, two MiniLED LCD TVs, and the popular The One series. One notable feature for avid gamers is that all the OLEDs and models in the 8818 series support Dolby Vision 4K 120Hz.

The OLED818 series expands the Philips Ambilight TV lineup with a brand-new screen size. It features the first-ever 42″ OLED model, in addition to the previously available sizes of 48″, 55″, 65″, and 77″.

The OLED818 series also introduces the new P5 AI 7th generation processor, which offers Ambient Intelligence and Super Resolution technologies. The 55″ and larger models are equipped with the second-generation OLED_EX panels, providing up to 1000 nits of brightness. Philips OLED TVs support all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG. They also feature HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K120P, VRR, and ALLM modes.

With an integrated 2.1-channel 70W sound system (50W for the smallest 42″ OLED), the OLED818 series delivers impressive audio performance. The front dual-band channels are complemented a special rear triple-ring bass driver, enhanced four passive radiators.

The OLED818 boasts a sleek frameless design with an external metal frame. It also introduces the latest generation of three-sided Ambilight, offering higher performance and more accurate colors.

Most OLED818 models come with the center satin matte chrome EVO swivel stand, except for the 77″ model, which features two stable legs. All models run on the Google TV operating system.

In addition to the OLED lineup, Philips introduces The Xtra series, featuring MiniLED televisions with high brightness suitable for well-lit environments. This series includes sizes of 55″, 65″, and 75″, offering an excellent balance between price and performance.

The MiniLED PML 9008 series combines the latest P5 7th generation processor with 120Hz panels and 1000-nit brightness. The 2.0 audio system provides 40W of power. These models also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making them ideal for movies, series, and gaming. HDMI 2.1 with e-ARC, VRR, FreeSync Premium compatibility, and Auto Game and Auto-Low-Latency modes cater to console gamers. Like the OLED TVs, The Xtra series incorporates the beloved three-sided Ambilight and runs on a specially developed TP Vision Smart TV system.

Finally, the popular Philips Ambilight TV The One series offers two new model ranges: the 8818 and 8518. Both models feature the P5 7th generation processor, with the main difference lying in the panel frequency. The 8818 models offer a high-quality 120Hz WCG panel in various sizes, while the 8518 models feature a 60Hz WCG panel with DLG and HRS technologies. Both ranges feature premium European design, three-sided Ambilight, and the Google TV operating system.

