“Castlevania: Nocturne” Takes the Action to the French Revolution

The highly stylized, anime-inspired horror-action show “Castlevania” has broken the curse of video game adaptations. Now, its spinoff series, “Castlevania: Nocturne,” takes the action forward 300 years to the time of the French Revolution. This change in time period brings new themes, a bigger team, and an altered visual style.

One major change in “Castlevania: Nocturne” is the inclusion of firearms. Director Sam Deats drew inspiration from a New York museum display of different weapons mixed with guns to incorporate them into the show. This addition adds a new dimension to the action of the series.

The show follows Richter Belmont, a descendant of the original show’s monster hunter, Trevor. Richter becomes involved in a conspiracy involving the French aristocracy and a group of vampires. The French Revolution provides an ideal backdrop for the series, introducing vibrant colors and chaos as the season progresses.

By setting the show in this period, “Castlevania: Nocturne” explores themes related to the revolution, slavery, and colonization. It also provides an opportunity for positive representation of Haitian Vodou and its Yoruba roots.

The incorporation of firearms presented challenges in choreographing the action scenes, as the characters now possess different abilities along with guns and magic. The show aims to give Richter a unique identity while staying true to the influences of the “Castlevania” universe.

Showrunner Kevin Kolde emphasizes the importance of grounding the story in historical elements while balancing them with fantasy. This approach allows for the expansion of the “Castlevania” world and the introduction of complex characters like Olrox, the Aztec vampire with a mysterious backstory.

Despite the time jump, “Castlevania: Nocturne” brings back fan-favorite character Alucard, the son of Dracula. The series explores how Alucard has changed over the years while still introducing new elements to the character.

Overall, “Castlevania: Nocturne” provides an exciting continuation of the “Castlevania” universe, immersing viewers in the tumultuous setting of the French Revolution while introducing fresh themes and characters.

