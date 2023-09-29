Reports of Hafiz Saeed’s Son’s Death Circulate Social Media

Social media is abuzz with posts claiming that the dead body of Kamaluddin Saeed, son of internationally designated Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed, has been found in Peshawar, Pakistan. Rumors began circulating after media outlets reported his alleged kidnapping unidentified individuals. However, it is important to note that these claims have not been confirmed.

Netizens and media portals took to social media platforms to share the news of Kamaluddin Saeed’s supposed death. Some posts suggest that his body was recovered with visible signs of torture, indicating a brutal end to his life. Others claim that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, has already performed his last rites.

Previously, on September 27, various news sources reported the sudden disappearance of Kamaluddin Saeed. The Express Tribune, a Pakistani publication, confirmed his abduction in Peshawar miscreants who arrived in cars. Journalists in Pakistan alleged that ISI has been unable to locate him.

It is important to highlight that while there are reports from Indian media quoting The Express Tribune, OpIndia could not independently verify these claims. Additionally, the abduction and murder of Kamaluddin Saeed remain unconfirmed.

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was sentenced to 31 years in jail last year. The Pakistani government was also ordered to seize all his assets. However, some experts speculate that given the precedents in Pakistan, Saeed may soon be released or continue to live a luxurious life under government protection.

The source of the article: social media posts