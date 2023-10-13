Lessons in Chemistry: Brie Larson Stars in Apple TV+ Adaptation of Best-Selling Book

In 2022, Bonnie Garmus’s popular book, Lessons in Chemistry, took the literary world storm. Now, Apple has brought this inspiring story to life on the small screen with Lessons in Chemistry, a TV series starring Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott. This captivating show can now be streamed on Apple TV+.

Lessons in Chemistry follows the journey of Elizabeth Zott, a talented scientist who faces numerous challenges in a male-dominated scientific culture of the 1960s. Despite her brilliance, Elizabeth struggles to make progress in her career as a chemist. In a twist of fate, she is fired from her laboratory job and seizes an opportunity to host a cooking show on TV. Surprisingly, her attention to detail and exacting standards shine through in this new environment, and her show becomes a hit. As she captures the hearts of her enthusiastic viewers, Elizabeth teaches them more than just cooking lessons.

Joining Brie Larson in the cast of Lessons in Chemistry are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, and Stephanie Koenig. The series was created Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on Apple’s WeCrashed and Little America series.

To watch Lessons in Chemistry, simply subscribe to Apple TV+ and access it through the Apple TV app. The show is available on various platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Android and PC users can also stream the series on the web browser at tv.apple.com.

The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry are already streaming, and the remainder of the season will be released weekly, every Friday, until November 24th.

In addition to Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ has a lineup of other exciting content coming soon. This includes a feature film documentary on John le Carré titled The Pigeon Tunnel, a spine-chilling docuseries called The Enfield Poltergeist, and a new Godzilla drama titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. To explore the full range of shows available on Apple TV+, refer to our comprehensive show guide.

