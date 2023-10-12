Lessons in Chemistry: A Promising New Series Premiering on Apple TV+

The highly anticipated television series, Lessons in Chemistry, is set to make its debut this Friday, October 13. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the first two episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Starring the talented Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, the show takes us back to the early 1950s, where Elizabeth’s dream of becoming a scientist faces numerous obstacles in a patriarchal society.

After being fired from her lab, Elizabeth finds herself hosting a TV cooking show. However, she sees this as an opportunity to do more than just share recipes with housewives. Elizabeth sets out to educate a neglected demographic and even captures the attention of men who were previously disinterested.

For those interested in watching Lessons in Chemistry, the series premiere can be accessed through Apple TV+. New subscribers can take advantage of the free trial offered the streaming service, allowing them to watch the first two episodes at no cost. The third episode is scheduled to premiere on October 20, offering viewers another thrilling installment of this captivating series.

Apple TV+ is the streaming platform that hosts Lessons in Chemistry. It is home to a plethora of star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. With popular shows like Ted Lasso and Dickinson, Apple TV+ offers a diverse range of original content. Priced at $6.99 per month after the free trial, it is one of the more affordable streaming services available.

Accessible on various devices, such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs (including Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others), Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and even on the web at tv.apple.com, Apple TV+ provides wide-ranging accessibility for viewers across the globe.

With its powerful storytelling and talented cast, Lessons in Chemistry promises an engaging and thought-provoking viewing experience. So mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in this captivating series, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

[Definitions:

– Apple TV+: Apple’s streaming service that offers original series, films, and more.

– Lessons in Chemistry: A television series based on a best-selling novel, centered around a female protagonist facing societal challenges in pursuit of her dream of becoming a scientist.]

(Source: New York Times)