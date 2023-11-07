Is the Golden Bachelor Finale Spoiled? Fans Speculate About Leslie’s Fate

As the highly anticipated Golden Bachelor finale approaches, fans cannot contain their excitement to find out who Gerry Turner will ultimately choose. However, an interesting discovery on TikTok has left viewers questioning whether contestant Leslie Fhima’s fate on the show has been accidentally revealed.

A viral video on TikTok featuring Leslie dancing with her granddaughter to the popular Dua Lipa song “Dance The Night” has sparked a wave of speculation among fans. Observant Redditors were quick to point out that the voice behind the camera, which can be heard laughing, seems eerily similar to Gerry’s laugh. This observation has led some fans to believe that Leslie might just be the winner of Gerry’s heart.

The intrigue extended to Leslie’s Instagram, where the video was also shared. Sharp-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a comment questioning whether they heard Gerry’s laughter in the background. These intriguing clues have spurred a variety of theories among fans of the show.

One theory gaining traction is based on the strong chemistry between Gerry and Leslie displayed throughout the season. Fans pointed out that during the hometowns episode, Gerry appeared most natural and genuine when meeting Leslie’s family. Additionally, he expressed his love for her early on and gave her a rose without hesitation. These moments have led fans to conclude that Leslie could be the final recipient of Gerry’s affection.

Support for this theory also comes from Leslie’s prominent social media presence. She boasts the highest number of Instagram followers among her fellow Golden Bachelor contestants. Some fans speculate that her popularity could be attributed to her relationship with Gerry and their potential happy ending.

However, not all fans are convinced the Leslie theories. Some argue that Gerry has made similar affectionate comments to multiple women on the show, suggesting that Leslie may not be the sole recipient of his love. Additionally, they posit that Leslie’s extensive online following may be unrelated to her presence on the show, given her years of teaching dance and Zumba lessons.

As we eagerly await the upcoming Golden Bachelor finale, one thing is certain: fans remain divided on the true fate of Leslie. Will she be the one to capture Gerry’s heart, or are there other surprises in store? Only time will tell.

FAQs

Q: Is there any evidence that Leslie is the winner of the Golden Bachelor?

A: Fans have speculated based on a TikTok video featuring Leslie and her granddaughter, where Gerry’s laugh can reportedly be heard in the background. However, this is only a theory and not confirmed.

Q: What other clues have fans noticed?

A: Fans have pointed to Leslie’s strong chemistry with Gerry showcased during the hometowns episode, as well as her significant social media following, as potential indicators of her eventual success on the show.

Q: Are there any conflicting arguments against Leslie being the winner?

A: Some fans believe that Gerry has expressed affectionate comments towards multiple women on the show, suggesting that Leslie may not be the only recipient of his love. Others argue that Leslie’s online following could be attributed to her personal endeavors outside the show.