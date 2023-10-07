Meta continues to advance its AI features, including Emu, an algorithm that generates stickers for its applications, including WhatsApp. However, the results are not what was expected.

WhatsApp has been working on incorporating new features powered generative AI to make the app more fun and improve the personalized conversation experience. Previously, users could create their own stickers for conversations on the web version of the app. This summer, the functionality was enhanced with the integration of artificial intelligence. While this idea is appealing, the execution is far from perfect.

One of the challenges with generative AI is ensuring proper moderation and adherence to safety guidelines. In addition to WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook stories also use the Emu algorithm to generate stickers. However, there seem to be some limitations regarding safety measures that Emu struggles to fully uphold.

Australian researcher Tama Leaver from Curtin University tested Emu to push its boundaries. He discovered some disturbing inconsistencies. When he asked the AI to create a sticker typing “child with guns,” no results were generated. However, replacing “guns” with “grenade,” the AI produced stickers of children holding firearms. Screenshots from Gizmodo show these troubling sticker creations.

Evidently, using Emu can lead to unexpected and sometimes inappropriate results. Seeing Elon Musk with makeup and breasts might be amusing, but it raises concerns about the algorithm’s decision-making process.

It remains unclear why Emu generated such choices, as the underlying mechanisms of AI algorithms can be complex. However, these examples shed light on the challenges of moderating generative AI algorithms and the need for continuous refinement and improvement.

Definitions:

– Generative AI: AI algorithms that create or generate content, such as images or text.

– Moderation: The process of reviewing and controlling content to ensure it adheres to certain guidelines or standards.

Source: Gizmodo