AnTuTu Releases Ranking of Most Powerful Android Smartphones in September

AnTuTu, the popular benchmarking platform, has recently published a new ranking of the most powerful Android smartphones on the market. The rankings confirm the dominance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in terms of performance, as it occupies the top nine positions. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has maintained its position at the top of the list, followed the iQOO 11s and the Red Magic 8 Pro. However, there have been some changes in the rankings compared to the previous month.

One interesting aspect of the smartphone market is the demand for security vulnerabilities in popular apps like WhatsApp. Hackers are willing to pay millions of dollars to acquire “zero-day” vulnerabilities that can be used to exploit WhatsApp. In 2021, a zero-day vulnerability for WhatsApp on Android was reportedly sold for up to 8 million dollars. These vulnerabilities, which are unknown to the app developers, are highly sought after due to WhatsApp’s massive user base of over 2.5 billion worldwide.

In other news, Sony has added a new feature for PlayStation Plus Premium members that focuses on the world of cinema. The company has launched the Sony Pictures Core app for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, which provides access to a catalog of 100 films for on-demand viewing. The best part is that there are no additional costs or advertisements for Premium subscribers.

Overall, this ranking from AnTuTu highlights the ongoing competition among smartphone manufacturers to offer the most powerful devices. Additionally, the high demand for security vulnerabilities in popular apps like WhatsApp underscores the need for robust security measures in today’s digital landscape. Lastly, Sony’s addition of free movies for PlayStation Plus Premium members adds even more value to the subscription service.

Sources:

– AnTuTu

– WhatsApp

– Sony