WhatsApp Introduces New Interface, Cybertruck Impresses with Acceleration, and More: Weekly Recap

In this week’s tech news recap, WhatsApp users can look forward to a modern, updated interface on the Android app. Meanwhile, Waze is facing a decline in popularity due to recurring bugs and route errors, resulting in an increasing number of one-star ratings on the Google Play Store. In other news, a video showcasing the impressive acceleration capabilities of the Cybertruck has been released. Additionally, we provide a guide on how to install Windows 11 on PCs that do not meet the minimum specifications.

Waze Receives One-Star Ratings Amid Bugs and Errors

Although Waze remains popular among millions of drivers, users are growing frustrated with the frequent bugs and navigation errors. One-star ratings on the Google Play Store are on the rise, indicating a desire for improved responsiveness and problem resolution from the community-based GPS app.

Will Passkeys Replace Passwords?

Google is supporting the adoption of passkeys as a new method of authentication. Users are now encouraged to create a passkey when logging into their Google accounts, offering a more convenient and secure approach. This move may motivate other Silicon Valley giants to implement passkey-based access to their services.

Easy Installation of Windows 11 Regardless of Minimum Requirements

Microsoft initially restricted access to Windows 11 based on minimum system specifications. However, it is now possible topass these limitations and install the update on any computer using a simple command line. Users can now effortlessly upgrade to Windows 11 without any issues.

WhatsApp Unveils New Interface

WhatsApp users can anticipate a fresh, modern interface for the instant messaging app. Beta testers are already experiencing the new design, and it will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. The update will feature new colors, icons, a floating action button, and various additional functionalities.

The Impressive Power of the Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck may not be a sports car due to its large size, but it still offers incredible performance, especially in terms of acceleration. A recently published video showcases the Cybertruck’s power during a standing start.

