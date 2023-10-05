New Pinterest Ad Formats Could Drive Revenue Growth 2024

According to Piper Sandler, the new advertising formats introduced Pinterest have the potential to significantly boost revenue growth 2024. In September, outgoing ad clicks from the image sharing platform more than tripled compared to the previous month, with a decrease of around 60% in cost per click.

Piper Sandler attributes this increase in ad clicks largely to Pinterest’s new advertising format called “Direct Links,” which allows users to be directed to a website with just one click instead of the previous two-click process. The brokerage firm estimates that up to two-thirds of all Pinterest ads could potentially become direct links.

As a result of these findings, Piper Sandler expects advertisers to increase their spending on Pinterest and prepare for a revenue acceleration in 2024. This aligns with Pinterest’s own predictions, as the company previously forecasted higher margins for the year, supported a recovery in the advertising market and cost-cutting measures.

Currently, Pinterest’s shares are up 1.71% to $26.84 before the market opens. Since the beginning of the year, the company’s stock has increased 8.7%.

In conclusion, the new ad formats introduced Pinterest have shown promising results, with a significant increase in outgoing ad clicks and a decrease in cost per click. This bodes well for the company’s future revenue growth, as advertisers are expected to allocate more funds towards Pinterest ads. With two-thirds of ads potentially becoming direct links, Pinterest is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and drive higher revenues 2024.

Definitions:

– Outgoing ad clicks: The number of times users click on advertisements that lead them to another website.

– Cost per click: The amount paid an advertiser for each click on their advertisement.

– Direct links: An advertising format that allows users to be directed to a website with just one click,passing the need for additional clicks.

Source: Piper Sandler (no URL provided)