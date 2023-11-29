New Messaging App Olvid to Ensure Data Security for French Government Officials

The French government has recently issued a circular, signed Élisabeth Borne, urging ministers, state secretaries, cabinet directors, and cabinet members to deploy the French messaging application Olvid on their phones and computers December 8, 2023, at the latest. The motivation behind this directive is the growing concern about the security vulnerabilities of popular consumer messaging applications. According to the circular, these digital tools cannot ensure the safety of conversations and shared information.

To address these threats, the French government has turned to Olvid, a homegrown messaging app developed a Paris-based startup. The app boasts features like decentralized directory and end-to-end message encryption to guarantee user data protection while offering the same functionalities as existing messaging applications.

Olvid has already received a first-level security certification from ANSSI, the French cybersecurity agency responsible for safeguarding critical state infrastructures. The certification involves an extensive examination of the app’s source code ANSSI-approved penetration testing experts. They conducted active attacks for 35 days but failed to find any vulnerabilities. Olvid has made the technical evaluation reports available on its website, further enhancing its credibility.

While no system is entirely infallible, Olvid has gained significant recognition for its robust security measures. The app’s creators, Thomas Baignères and Matthieu Finiasz, envision a future where individuals can communicate freely and securely. Baignères believes that Olvid could serve as an ideal messaging solution for French President Emmanuel Macron, who was previously known to be a fan of Telegram but now needs a more secure alternative.

In the meantime, Olvid continues to strive for wider acceptance. The European Commission, followed the European Parliament and Council, has already prohibited all employees from installing the popular app TikTok on their devices due to data security concerns.

