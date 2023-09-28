Meta Unveils AI-powered Chatbots and Virtual Assistant

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, is investing heavily in AI technology, particularly in the development of chatbots capable of conversing with users on its messaging applications. These chatbots have been created in collaboration with celebrities, such as rapper Snoop Dogg, model Kendall Jenner, and tennis player Naomi Osaka. The aim of these AI-powered chatbots is to provide personalized recommendations and improve user retention on Meta’s platforms.

During Meta Connect, a virtual event focused on AI and virtual, mixed, and augmented realities, Meta unveiled a series of chatbots that will be available on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. These chatbots are currently being experimented with in the United States, and no deployment date for Europe has been announced yet. Each chatbot has unique interests and personalities, and they have already been given their own accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, Meta introduced Meta AI, a virtual assistant that can be interacted with on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Powered a personalized model that leverages Llama 2 technology and Meta’s latest research on large language models, Meta AI is capable of providing up-to-date information navigating the web through a partnership with the Bing search engine. Similar to other AI language models like ChatGPT and Google Bard, Meta AI can answer questions, provide recommendations, and even generate photorealistic images based on text queries.

Three image editing tools were also showcased during Meta Connect. AI Stickers allows users to generate personalized stickers for conversations and Stories, Restyle applies new styles to images on Instagram, and Backdrop offers the ability to change the background of an image on Instagram.

These new AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistant are expected to enhance user experiences and engagement on Meta’s platforms. While the chatbots are currently being tested in the US, there is no confirmed timeline for their release in Europe.

