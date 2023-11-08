Facebook and Instagram Introduce Paid Subscriptions: A New Era for Social Media Advertising

In a surprising turn of events, the long-standing joke and viral misinformation about Facebook becoming a paid platform is becoming a reality. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the introduction of paid subscriptions for both Facebook and Instagram, starting from Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.

The choice is simple: users can either continue receiving targeted advertisements or opt for an ad-free experience subscribing for €9.99 per month. However, those who choose to subscribe through their mobile devices will have to pay a slightly higher fee of €12.99 due to additional taxes levied Apple and Google’s app stores. It’s worth noting that the subscription applies to all Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to a user’s central account hub.

This new paid offering, available in 31 European countries, is a response to the evolving European regulations. Meta aims to comply with the regulations set forth the Digital Market Act (DMA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will come into effect on March 6th, 2024.

These regulations require explicit consent from users before utilizing their personal data for advertising purposes. If a user declines consent, the platforms will continue displaying non-personalized ads. With the introduction of the monthly subscription plan, Meta pledges to cease the collection of user data for advertising purposes.

This shift towards paid subscriptions signifies a significant change in the social media advertising landscape. While users can still access Facebook and Instagram for free, it raises questions about the future of targeted advertising and the value users place on their online privacy. Will individuals be willing to pay for an ad-free experience, or will they choose to continue receiving personalized ads?

Only time will tell how this new development will shape the social media landscape and user behaviors. As technology continues to advance and regulations tighten, we can expect further changes in how our favorite platforms operate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is Facebook and Instagram completely paid now?

No, both Facebook and Instagram will still have free access. However, users have the option to subscribe to a paid plan to remove targeted advertisements.

2. How much does the subscription cost?

The subscription fee is €9.99 per month. If users subscribe through their mobile devices, the fee increases to €12.99 due to taxes imposed Apple and Google app stores.

3. Which countries have access to the paid subscription?

The paid subscription is available in 31 European countries.

4. Why is Meta introducing paid subscriptions?

Meta is introducing paid subscriptions to comply with the Digital Market Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, which require explicit user consent for utilizing personal data in advertising.

5. What happens if users do not consent to targeted advertising?

If a user declines consent for targeted advertising, the platforms will continue displaying non-personalized ads.

