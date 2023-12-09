Controversial Lawsuit Claims Leonardo DiCaprio’s Film Don’t Look Up Infringes Copyright

A recent lawsuit has brought the highly acclaimed movie Don’t Look Up into controversy. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, was nominated for multiple Oscars in 2021, including Best Original Screenplay. However, self-published author William Collier has now filed a lawsuit against writer-director Adam McKay and Netflix, accusing them of copyright infringement.

Collier alleges that the story of Don’t Look Up bears a striking resemblance to his self-published novel. In his lawsuit, he claims that “both works are practically identical.” The author sent his novel, titled Stanley’s Comet, via email to his daughter in 2007, who was then working at Mosaic Media division Jimmy Miller Entertainment. At that time, Adam McKay was managing the company, and they had collaborated on previous films.

The lawsuit names Collier as the plaintiff and includes McKay, his production company Hyperobject Industries, and Netflix as defendants. It highlights the similarities between the novel and the screenplay, which Collier argues are too close to be mere coincidence.

McKay’s explanation of how he came up with the idea for Don’t Look Up is being called into question the lawsuit. Collier asserts that McKay’s explanation is inaccurate and that he drew inspiration from Stanley’s Comet.

Don’t Look Up was released on Netflix on December 24, 2021, and received critical acclaim. However, this lawsuit raises significant concerns about the originality of the film’s storyline.

As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the future of Don’t Look Up and its recognition at award ceremonies. Copyright infringement cases often spark heated debates within the entertainment industry, and this case is no exception.