Hollywood Celebrities Mentioned in Lawsuit Against Ghislaine Maxwell

Newly released documents related to Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the former lover and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, contain the names of several prominent Hollywood celebrities. While these names have been previously known through other means, they were withheld from the public eye in the lawsuit. It is important to clarify that many of the celebrities mentioned in the court papers have not been accused of any wrongdoing.

One of the celebrities mentioned is supermodel Naomi Campbell. In a deposition, Giuffre described attending a birthday party for Campbell during a trip to southern France. However, she clarified that the sexual encounter she mentioned did not take place at the party itself. Campbell confirmed that she knew Epstein but stated that she had been introduced to him through her ex-boyfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis, and Cameron Diaz were also brought up during the deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, another Epstein accuser. Sjoberg mentioned that Epstein would often “name-drop” these celebrities, but she herself had not met any of them. It is important to note that none of these celebrities have been accused of any wrongdoing.

Other names mentioned in the documents include George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars franchise, and Michael Jackson. Sjoberg confirmed that she had not met Lucas, and there was no suggestion of any wrongdoing on his part. Regarding Michael Jackson, Sjoberg stated that she had met him at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, but she did not have any communication with him.

Kevin Spacey is also named in the documents, although Sjoberg denied ever meeting him. However, it is worth mentioning that Epstein’s former pilot previously claimed that Spacey once flew in one of Epstein’s planes. So far, neither Spacey nor his representative have responded to this claim.

It is essential to approach these mentions in the court documents with caution, as they do not necessarily imply any involvement in Epstein’s activities. However, their inclusion highlights the extent of Epstein’s connections within the entertainment industry.