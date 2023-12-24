Twitter Promises to Clean Up Its Act

Twitter, once hailed as a beacon of free expression, is now under fire for its handling of harmful content. The online platform has been labeled a “sewer” Leo Varadkar, the leader of Fine Gael party, who is calling for change. In response to growing concerns about misinformation, the Irish government plans to empower the online watchdog, Coimisiún na Meán, to crack down on platforms like Twitter.

Varadkar’s criticism stems from Twitter’s failure to enforce its own guidelines since Elon Musk took over ownership of the company. The billionaire’s tenure has been marred controversy, as harmful content and misinformation continue to thrive on the platform. This has prompted Varadkar to demand stricter regulations to hold Twitter accountable.

To address these concerns, Coimisiún na Meán is set to release new safety codes in February 2024. If platforms like Twitter fail to comply with these regulations, they could face fines of up to €20 million or 10% of their turnover. This move is seen as a necessary step towards curbing the spread of misinformation and protecting users from harmful content.

Despite the calls for stricter regulations, Varadkar emphasized his belief in free speech. He recognizes the importance of allowing diverse viewpoints on social media platforms but also stresses the need for responsible moderation. Varadkar hopes that the proposed changes will restore faith in Twitter and foster a healthier online environment.

As the Irish government takes action to tackle misinformation, other countries may follow suit. The debate surrounding social media regulation has been gaining momentum globally, with many governments recognizing the need to address the harmful effects of unregulated online platforms. The outcome of Ireland’s efforts to rein in Twitter’s influence will be closely watched and could set a precedent for future measures worldwide.