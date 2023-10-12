Netflix Releases Trailer for Animated Comedy “Leo” Starring Adam Sandler

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming animated musical comedy, “Leo,” featuring Adam Sandler as the voice of the titular character, a 74-year-old lizard. The story follows Leo, a class pet who discovers that he only has one year left to live. Determined to make the most of his remaining time, Leo embarks on an adventure outside the confines of his classroom, only to encounter the disruptive students and a mean substitute teacher along the way.

In addition to lending his voice, Sandler also serves as a producer and songwriter for “Leo.” The film is directed Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, and David Wachtenheim, and features a talented cast including Bill Burr as a fellow class pet and turtle named Squirtle, Cecily Strong, Stephanie Hsu, Jason Alexander, and Sandler’s wife and daughters, Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, and Sadie Sandler.

The trailer highlights Leo’s realization that he is aging with each new batch of fifth graders, prompting his desire to escape. However, he forms a special bond with the students after they discover his ability to talk. As Leo helps them navigate their personal challenges, he finds a renewed sense of purpose in his own life.

“Leo” is set to premiere on November 21st exclusively on Netflix. The film promises a heartwarming and comedic exploration of life, friendship, and making the most of the time we have.

Sources:

– [source 1]

– [source 2]