Streaming Slump Ends with a Thanksgiving Boost

The Thanksgiving week finally brought a much-needed boost to the streaming industry in the U.S., as people had extra time to catch up on their favorite films and TV shows. While last year’s numbers were still significantly higher, this year’s Thanksgiving period saw a surge in viewership.

One of the standout performers during this week was the animated Netflix film “Leo,” starring Adam Sandler. Garnering over 1.5 billion minutes in viewing time, “Leo” not only topped the charts but also became Netflix’s biggest animated film debut ever.

Another popular title was the reality competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which attracted 1.4 billion minutes of viewership. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it seems that audiences were still intrigued the show’s concept.

Families turned to the beloved Disney+ series “Bluey” to keep the kids entertained during Thanksgiving celebrations, resulting in over 1 billion viewing minutes. It’s worth noting that the show usually performs well on the Nielsen Top 10, but this surge in viewership was exceptional, driven the availability of new episodes.

Making a significant impact in the top rankings was “Young Sheldon,” the most recent addition to Netflix from the Max library. With 963 million minutes viewed across both platforms, the “Netflix effect” once again propelled a Warner Bros. Discovery title to success. This trend is likely to continue as Netflix continues to breathe new life into licensed content.

“The Crown,” with the release of the first half of Season 6 on Netflix, saw a boost in viewership, accumulating 835 million minutes viewed. However, it was a disappointing week for “Suits,” as the legal drama’s viewership has been steadily declining. With just over 700 million minutes viewed, the series is expected to drop out of the Top 10 soon.

Despite the Thanksgiving week energizing the streaming landscape, it still fell short compared to last year. This is mainly due to a lack of original content that resonates with the audience. Acquired titles have been filling the gap, and this trend is likely to continue into the new year as the production of original content remains slow.

While the streaming industry may have experienced a slump prior to Thanksgiving, the holiday break provided a much-needed boost in viewership. As we head into the new year, it will be interesting to see how streaming platforms aim to keep audiences engaged with a mix of original and acquired content.