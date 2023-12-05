Netflix’s Top 10: Adam Sandler’s Leo Reigns Supreme

Summary: Adam Sandler’s animated film, Leo, continues to dominate Netflix’s English-language film list with 23.6 million views. Squid Game: The Challenge remains the top series of the week, despite a significant drop in viewership. Family Switch makes its debut at No. 2, while holiday films such as Best.Christmas.Ever! and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch dominate the remaining spots. The Crown and Virgin River also make appearances on the TV list.

Adam Sandler’s Leo continues its impressive run as the most-viewed title on Netflix’s English-language film list for the second consecutive week. With 23.6 million views, Leo has become the streamer’s biggest animated film debut to date, solidifying Sandler’s popularity with audiences.

In the TV category, Squid Game: The Challenge maintains its top position, despite a considerable drop in viewership. The reality competition series manages to muster 11.4 million views, proving its lasting impact on audiences. Additionally, Squid Game secures a spot on the Non-English TV list, coming in at No. 7 with 1.5 million views.

Joining the film list at No. 2 is Family Switch, which debuts to an impressive 22.2 million views. The holiday season brings an influx of viewership to films like Best.Christmas.Ever! and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, solidifying their dominance on the list.

On the TV side, a new entrant takes the No. 2 spot with 7.4 million views. Obliterated follows closely behind at No. 3 with 7 million views, adding to the diversity of content on Netflix’s platform. The popular series, The Crown, captures fourth place with 3.9 million views, while Season 5 of Virgin River lands at sixth place with 2.7 million views. Shawn Levy’s limited series, All The Light We Cannot See, remains in the top 10 for its fifth week at No. 8 with 2 million views.

As Netflix’s Top 10 continues to shift and evolve, the staying power of Adam Sandler’s Leo and Squid Game: The Challenge underscores the streaming service’s ability to captivate and engage audiences with its diverse range of content.