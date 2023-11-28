Adam Sandler’s “Leo” Breaks Records with Massive Netflix Debut

Adam Sandler’s latest animated film, “Leo,” has shattered expectations with its monumental debut on Netflix. The film, co-written and produced Sandler himself, has garnered an astounding 34.6 million views within its first six days on the streaming platform. This achievement marks the highest-ever debut audience for a Netflix animated movie.

“Leo” quickly swooped to the top of the English films list, leaving other recent releases in its wake. Coming in second place was the holiday film “Best.Christmas.Ever!,” which amassed 13.3 million views. Meanwhile, David Fincher’s “The Killer” maintained its strong presence for a third consecutive week, securing the third spot with 8.8 million views.

The holiday spirit was alive and well on the list, with several festive films making notable appearances. “The Christmas Chronicles” claimed the seventh spot, captivating audiences with 3.4 million views. Dr. Seuss’ classic tale, “The Grinch,” took the eighth position, while “Falling for Christmas” rounded off the top 10 with 2.7 million views.

In the realm of television, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a reality competition show based on the popular Korean thriller series, made a tremendous splash. Debuting at the helm of the English TV list, the show amassed a staggering 20.1 million views. Surpassing the viewership of the first half of “The Crown” Season 6, which garnered 8.8 million views in its second week, “Squid Game: The Challenge” established its dominance.

Further down the list, Shawn Levy’s captivating four-part series, “All The Light We Cannot See,” secured its place in fourth position with 3.3 million views during its fourth week on the list.

With such incredible numbers, it is evident that audiences are captivated the unique storytelling and exceptional content streaming on Netflix. As the year draws to a close, viewers can anticipate even more thrilling releases that are sure to captivate their attention.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Which Adam Sandler film broke records on Netflix?

Adam Sandler’s animated film “Leo” shattered records with its massive debut audience on Netflix, becoming the most-viewed animated movie on the platform.

2. What other films were popular on Netflix?

Other popular films included “Best.Christmas.Ever!” in second place, “The Killer” in third place, “The Christmas Chronicles” in seventh place, and “Falling for Christmas” in tenth place.

3. What TV show topped the English TV list?

“Squid Game: The Challenge,” a reality competition show based on the Korean thriller series, debuted at the top of the English TV list with an impressive 20.1 million views.

4. What other TV series gained significant viewership?

Shawn Levy’s four-part series “All The Light We Cannot See” claimed the fourth position on the English TV list, garnering 3.3 million views in its fourth week.