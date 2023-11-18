A Delightfully Eccentric Lizard Takes the Lead in “Leo”

Pixar and Illumination may be known for their animated hits, but Adam Sandler proves that unique and unexpected stories can also find their place in the animated world. Sandler, a veteran of animated films with his 2002 release “Eight Crazy Nights,” returns with “Leo,” a hilarious and family-friendly musical-comedy that explores the anxieties parents impose on their children.

“Leo” centers around a lazy 74-year-old lizard named Leonardo, voiced Sandler, who discovers that tuataras usually live up to 75 years. Determined to make the most of his remaining time, Leo escapes his fifth-grade classroom terrarium and embarks on an adventure. However, when Leo is assigned to spend the weekend with different students as an exercise in responsibility, he discovers that these children are in desperate need of his help.

Directed Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim, and Robert Smigel, “Leo” takes a refreshing and humorous approach to its storyline. Instead of the typical teaching moments about self-acceptance, the film allows Sandler to showcase his singing talent with a comedic and slightly reminiscent of Sondheim number about dealing with crying kids.

One unique aspect of “Leo” is the ability of the lizard to communicate with the children in English. However, Leo keeps his secret telling each student that they are special, protecting their feelings and serving as a contrast to the overprotective parenting that has caused anxiety in these kids.

“Leo” introduces a cast of diverse characters who represent different archetypes found in every generation. The modern world has amplified these archetypes, with helicopter parents and anxious kids relying on co-dependent flying robots and unique methods to cope with their insecurities.

While “Leo” may struggle to find its target audience — unsure whether it’s a kids’ movie about parents or a film for parents about kids — the endearing character of Leo and the contrast between his slow pace and the film’s manic energy make it an enjoyable watch.

“Leo” may not have the commercial appeal of other animated blockbusters, but it offers a fresh perspective on parenting and children’s anxieties, reminding us that sometimes the most unexpected stories can be the most delightful.

