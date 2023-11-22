A Heartwarming Adventure: Discover the Enchanting World of Leo

Prepare to embark on a delightful and heartwarming journey into the enchanting world of Leo, a captivating CGI animated feature brought to you Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison productions. Released exclusively on Netflix, Leo is a charming tale that will captivate both children and adults alike, offering valuable life lessons and a generous dose of wise humor.

In this remarkable story, Sandler lends his voice to the character of Leo, a charismatic 74-year-old iguana who has spent his entire life living in a fifth-grade classroom with different groups of students passing through. With his trusty companion, Squirtle the turtle (voiced the talented Bill Burr), Leo navigates the world of the classroom, communicating secretly only with Squirtle. However, Leo harbors a belief that all lizards meet their demise at the age of 75, prompting him to create a bucket list and venture into the outside world before his time runs out.

An unexpected opportunity arises when the notoriously unpleasant substitute teacher, Miss Malkin (Cecily Strong), assigns an incredible task to the students, giving them the chance to take one of the class “pets” home. Leo cleverly maneuvers his way into the assignment, starting with a young and talkative girl named Summer (Sunny Sandler), who is amazed to discover that Leo can speak. As word spreads, more children volunteer to take Leo home, leading to a series of life-altering encounters for both Leo and his new companions.

With its all-star cast including Robert Smigel, Robert Mariantetti, and David Wachtenheim, who collaborated on the iconic SNL TV Funhouse shorts, Leo promises to be an entertaining and whimsical journey for the whole family. The film showcases Smigel’s delightful songs and pulls together the talents of Rob Schneider, Heidi Gardner, and Cecily Strong, alongside Sandler’s own daughters and even their mother, Jackie. It truly is a family affair, reminiscent of the success of Sandler’s previous film, You Are Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

Sandler, no stranger to the world of animation, delivers yet another winner with Leo, a film that operates on multiple levels, just like other animated hits of the year. With its endearing characters, heartfelt story, and Sandler’s signature comedic touch, Leo will undoubtedly resonate with viewers of all ages.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch Leo?

A: Leo is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Q: Who are some of the key cast members in Leo?

A: The film features the talented voices of Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Rob Schneider, Stephanie Tsu, Jo Koy, Heidi Gardner, and the Sandler family, including Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Rory Smigel, Reese Lores, and Ethan Smigel.

Q: How long is the running time of Leo?

A: The film has a running time of 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Q: Is Leo suitable for all ages?

A: Yes, Leo is rated PG and offers entertainment and valuable life lessons for viewers of all ages.