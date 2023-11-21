Trisha Krishnan Takes a Stand Against Sexism in the Tamil Film Industry

Trisha Krishnan, the popular Tamil cine star, has used her platform to condemn the recent derogatory remarks made her co-actor Mansoor Ali Khan. In a recent interview, Khan expressed his disappointment at not having any scenes with Trisha in their blockbuster movie ‘Leo’ during the shoot in Kashmir. Trisha, however, has taken a firm stance against such sexist and disrespectful behavior.

In a strongly worded statement, Trisha labeled Khan’s comments as “vile, disgusting, and in bad taste.” She expressed her complete disagreement with his remarks, citing them as “sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, and repulsive.” Trisha also made it clear that she would never consider working with Khan again.

“It’s unfortunate that individuals like him exist in the industry,” Trisha stated. “They bring a bad name to mankind, and I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him. I will ensure that it never happens in the future as well.”

Trisha’s sentiments were echoed the director of ‘Leo,’ Lokesh Kanagaraj, who lent his support to the actress. Kanagaraj mentioned feeling “disheartened and enraged” upon hearing Khan’s misogynistic comments, emphasizing the importance of creating a respectful and inclusive working environment in the film industry.

Trisha Krishnan’s bold response has sparked an important conversation about sexism within the Tamil film industry. Her refusal to tolerate such behavior sets a powerful example for others in the industry to speak out against misogyny and systemic biases. As the industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for actors, directors, and all industry professionals to work together to create a more inclusive and respectful space for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What were the derogatory remarks made Mansoor Ali Khan?

A: In a recent interview, Mansoor Ali Khan expressed his disappointment at not having any scenes with Trisha Krishnan in their movie ‘Leo,’ making derogatory comments about not getting a chance to share screen space with her during the shoot in Kashmir.

Q: How did Trisha Krishnan respond to these remarks?

A: Trisha strongly condemned Khan’s remarks, stating that they were sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. She expressed her gratitude for not having worked with someone like him and vowed to ensure it never happens in the future as well.

Q: Did the director of ‘Leo’ support Trisha Krishnan?

A: Yes, the director of ‘Leo,’ Lokesh Kanagaraj, came out in support of Trisha and expressed his disappointment and anger at Khan’s misogynistic comments. He stressed the need for a respectful and inclusive working environment in the film industry.