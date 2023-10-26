Netflix Announces Special Advance Screenings for Animated Comedy Leo

Netflix is gearing up for the highly anticipated streaming debut of its latest animated comedy, Leo, on November 21. To provide fans with a special treat, the streaming giant has announced free advance screenings of the film at 150 locations across the U.S. on November 11 and 12.

Leo tells the heartwarming story of a long-time class pet lizard named Leo, voiced Adam Sandler, who is determined to make the most of his last year of life. Having spent decades in the same Florida classroom with his terrarium-mate turtle, Leo decides to escape and experience life beyond the classroom walls. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he becomes entangled in the problems of his anxious students, including dealing with an impossibly mean substitute teacher. The film promises to offer a unique and rewarding twist on the classic bucket list concept.

Directed Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim, Leo is a coming-of-age animated musical comedy that boasts a star-studded voice cast. Alongside Adam Sandler, the film features the talents of Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu, and Nicholas Turturro.

Leo is executive produced Barry Bernardi, Allen Covert, and Paul Sado, with Sandler and Mireille Sora also involved in the production. This marks Sandler’s third collaboration with Netflix in 2021, following his appearances in Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

For fans eager to catch an early glimpse of Leo, reservations for up to 5 free tickets can be made on LeoSneakPeek.com. The website provides a comprehensive list of participating theaters and showtimes for the exclusive one-weekend event.

