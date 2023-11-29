New Sensation: Hindi and Telugu Versions of “Leo” Outshine Tamil Version on Netflix

Thalapathy Vijay’s action-packed blockbuster “Leo” continues to dominate the Indian film industry. The movie, directed Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Vijay as the lead, has been a massive success at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews, “Leo” has managed to secure a place among the top grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix in various Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Interestingly, the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions of “Leo” are currently outperforming the original Tamil version on the digital platform. The Hindi version has claimed the top spot, while the Telugu version follows closely behind in second place on Netflix India’s movie section.

This unexpected turn of events has surprised many, considering that the Tamil version of the movie was released first and holds a special place in the hearts of Vijay’s fans. However, it appears that the Hindi and Telugu-speaking audiences are equally captivated the film’s storyline, action sequences, and Vijay’s powerful performance.

In the original version, Thalapathy Vijay is joined talented actors Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. The music for “Leo” is composed Anirudh Ravichander, adding another layer of excitement to the already thrilling narrative. The movie is produced Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

This unexpected success of the dubbed versions of “Leo” also highlights the growing popularity of regional films reaching a wider audience through digital platforms like Netflix. Audiences who may not have access to theaters screening Tamil films are now able to enjoy the movie in their preferred languages.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Leo” a hit at the box office?

A: Yes, “Leo” is a tremendous blockbuster and has found a place among the top Indian grossers in 2023.

Q: Which versions of “Leo” are trending on Netflix India?

A: The Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions of “Leo” are currently trending at 1st and 2nd spots on Netflix India’s movie section.

Q: Who are the main cast and crew of “Leo”?

A: The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with music composed Anirudh Ravichander. It is directed Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.