Actor Trisha Krishnan and Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Call Out Mansoor Ali Khan for Sexist Remarks

Acclaimed actor Trisha Krishnan and renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj have recently taken a stand against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory remarks regarding Krishnan’s on-screen presence. The incident occurred during an interview in which Khan made sexist comments about his expectations for a “bedroom scene” with Krishnan in their upcoming film, Leo.

Responding to the incident, Trisha Krishnan vehemently condemned Khan’s remarks, expressing her disbelief and disappointment. She took to social media platform X to express her displeasure, stating, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste.” Krishnan further added that she is grateful to have never shared screen space with someone as “pathetic” as Khan and vowed to ensure it never happens during her film career.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj stood alongside Krishnan, denouncing Khan’s comments and emphasizing the importance of respecting women, fellow artists, and professionals within the industry. Kanagaraj shared his disappointment, stating, “Respect for women, fellow artists, and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry, and I absolutely condemn this behavior.”

It is essential to address such incidents and promote a culture of respect and equality within the film industry. Sexist remarks not only perpetuate harmful stereotypes but also hinder the progress and inclusivity of the entire entertainment sector. As artists and professionals, it is crucial to uphold a code of conduct that promotes respect and ensures a safe and inclusive environment for everyone involved.

