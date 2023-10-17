New York ER Doctor Fired Over Sympathetic Comments to Hamas

A New York emergency room doctor has been fired the medical group that employed her due to comments she made on social media sympathizing with the terrorist group Hamas. Dr. Dana Diab, who worked at Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital, posted a message expressing sympathy towards Hamas’ mass slaughter of Israeli citizens on October 7th. The message included a video of terrorists raiding a music festival and killing over 260 people.

Upon being made aware of the comments, Northwell Health, the hospital group that employs Dr. Diab, promised to investigate the matter and take immediate action. True to their word, they terminated Dr. Diab’s employment shortly after 7:30 am on Tuesday. In a statement released on social media, Northwell Health expressed their regret over the offensive comments and made it clear that Dr. Diab’s views did not align with the values of the hospital group.

The @StopAntisemites social media page, which initially brought attention to Dr. Diab’s comments, commended Northwell Health for swiftly and decisively addressing the situation. Dr. Diab’s WebMD page has also faced backlash, with critics leaving one-star ratings and expressing their concerns about having an anti-Semite as their doctor.

In an unfortunate coincidence, the news of Dr. Diab’s firing coincided with the destruction of a Gaza City hospital, resulting in the deaths of approximately 500 people. Hamas claimed that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for the destruction, while the Israel Defense Forces stated that the hospital was hit a rocket misfired Hamas terrorists. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has claimed the lives of over 4,000 people since it began two weeks ago.

Sources:

– Source Name: [Link to Source]

– Source Name: [Link to Source]

– Source Name: [Link to Source]