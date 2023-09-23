Lenny Kravitz Makes TikTok Debut, Revives Memes with Iconic Scarf

Lenny Kravitz, the legendary musician known for his hit single “Again,” has made his much-anticipated debut on TikTok, giving fans a glimpse of a familiar favorite: his iconic scarf. The scarf, which became the subject of numerous memes, made its first appearance in a photograph taken back in 2012 while Kravitz was running errands.

In his first-ever TikTok, Kravitz is seen confidently walking towards the camera while wearing the renowned scarf. He announces, “Grab your big scarf. It’s the first day of fall,” in sync with the change in seasons. The TikTok video has quickly gained attention and is being shared widely on social media platforms.

The scarf, initially just a fashion choice, grew in popularity due to its exaggerated size, leading to an abundance of humorous memes online. Fans took the liberty of photoshopping the image, progressively making the scarf larger over time.

Kravitz has addressed the memes surrounding the scarf on multiple occasions, acknowledging the humorous nature of the internet’s creativity. In a 2020 interview with GQ, he commented, “You look at some of those [images] and it’s just like, ‘Okay guys, the scarf is three times bigger than it really is in this picture, but it was big and it was cold.'” Despite the jest, Kravitz seems to look back on the iconic fashion statement with fondness.

Lenny Kravitz’s TikTok debut has reignited the fascination with his legendary scarf, showcasing his sense of humor and ability to embrace internet culture. Fans are eagerly awaiting more content from the acclaimed musician as he continues to make his mark on the popular social media platform.

