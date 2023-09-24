Lenny Kravitz Makes a TikTok Debut with a Nod to a Memorable Scarf

Lenny Kravitz, the 56-year-old musician and actor, knows how to capture attention. Whether it’s his pants splitting on stage or his nude photo on Instagram, he has a knack for creating viral moments. And now, he has made his debut on TikTok with a video that pays homage to a memorable accessory from his past: a giant scarf.

In the five-second TikTok video, Kravitz walks across the screen wearing boots, jeans, a leather jacket, and a massive brown knit scarf. He captions the video “It’s the first day of fall,” referencing the autumnal equinox.

Some may question the timing of Kravitz’s scarf video, considering that the temperatures are still warm in many parts of the United States. However, this is not the first time Kravitz has made headlines for his scarf. Back in 2011, a photo of him wearing a similar scarf went viral, and people couldn’t get enough of it.

In an interview with GQ in 2020, Kravitz acknowledged the attention his scarf received. He mentioned how people often dressed up as him or the scarf for Halloween and found it amusing. He also commented on the internet’s tendency to exaggerate and manipulate images, making the scarf appear even larger than it actually was.

Kravitz has been consistent in explaining the reason behind the scarf, stating that it was simply a result of the cold weather. He mentioned in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon in 2018 that he was living in the Bahamas at the time and had to wear the scarf to protect his throat while going grocery shopping.

With his TikTok debut, Kravitz seems to be reclaiming the scarf’s legacy and reminding a new generation of his famous accessory. Despite his successful music career and various business ventures, Kravitz will always be remembered for his iconic fashion statement in the 2000s: the really, really, really big scarf.

