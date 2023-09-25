Lenny Kravitz Revives Iconic Scarf Meme for TikTok Debut

Lenny Kravitz, known for his iconic fashion choices, has revived the viral meme of his oversized brown scarf for his debut on TikTok. In 2012, Kravitz was spotted wearing a large knit scarf that almost looked like a blanket draped over his shoulders. This fashion choice quickly became a sensation on the internet, with users creating memes and photoshopping the scarf to be even bigger.

Kravitz recently joined TikTok and decided to embrace the joke wearing the original XXL brown scarf in his first TikTok post. The video shows him walking through a park, dressed in a sleek leather zip-up jacket, flared jeans, suede boots, and of course, the oversized scarf. He jokingly tells viewers to “grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall.”

TikTok users loved Kravitz’s nod to the iconic accessory, with many commenting on how much they enjoyed seeing him embrace the meme. One fan even equated him to Mariah Carey, calling him the “king of cozy” for fall.

Lenny Kravitz’s fashion choices have always been a point of interest and admiration for his fans. His willingness to embrace the viral meme and incorporate it into his TikTok debut shows his playful and lighthearted side. It’s clear that Kravitz has a sense of humor and enjoys engaging with his fans.

Overall, Lenny Kravitz’s revival of the iconic scarf meme on TikTok has brought joy to his followers and highlights his ability to embrace and have fun with his own image.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A popular social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos.

– Meme: An image, video, or piece of text that is humorous and spreads rapidly across the internet.

– XXL: Referring to an extra extra large size.

Sources: Not provided in the original article.