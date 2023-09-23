Lenny Kravitz Makes TikTok Debut with Iconic Giant Scarf on First Day of Fall

Lenny Kravitz, the iconic musician and fashion trendsetter, has made his much-anticipated TikTok debut. In a video posted on the first day of fall, Kravitz brought back his infamous giant scarf that made waves back in 2012.

The photos of Kravitz donning the enormous scarf went viral and have since become an enduring symbol of his unique style. Over the years, he has staunchly defended his fashion choice, attributing its creation to the generosity of a gifted designer.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz explained, “The guy who made that scarf, you can blame it on. He made that scarf, and he gave it to me. And that was the day that I thought I would break it out.”

With the launch of his TikTok account, Kravitz chose to re-introduce the world to his stunning accessory. In the short clip, he can be seen confidently walking while proclaiming, “Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall,” as if inviting his fans to embrace the spirit of the season.

Lenny Kravitz’s TikTok debut has excited fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, as they eagerly await more glimpses into his iconic style and charismatic personality. As he continues to showcase his unique fashion choices and creative expression, Kravitz remains an influential figure in both the music and fashion industries.

With his bold fashion statements and captivating presence, Kravitz continues to inspire others to embrace their individuality and fearlessly express themselves through style.

